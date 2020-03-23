WWE Legend Criticises Brock Lesnar’s Booking

Brock Lesnar has been presented as a monster since his return to WWE in 2012 and he has been booked to decimate any opponent that dares to step in the ring with him.

He will once again be entering WrestleMania as the WWE Champion this year and it appears that the WWE Legend, Jake “The Snake” Roberts is not a big fan of his booking.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently had an interview with FlipDaScript podcast and talking about Brock Lesnar, the former WWE star said that the company is treating their other talents like s–t by bringing him in:

“The thing about Brock is man, he’s not an everyday wrestler,” Roberts said. “He’s a once a year guy, or three times a year guy.

And to me, you are really treating your talent like s–t to, every year come WrestleMania time after these guys have busted their asses for 365 days, when it comes time for the big one, they bring (Lesnar) in and they have to sit down.”

Jake Roberts also talked about how Vince McMahon spent a lot of money to send him to rehab a number of times and gave praise to DDP for turning his life around.

The former WCW star recently made headlines when he joined All Elite Wrestling as a manager and after a tease, revealed Lance Archer as his new client.

Quotes via WrestlingInc