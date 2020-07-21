WWE Legend Says Drew McIntyre Is Doing An Excellent Job As Champion

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is doing an excellent job leading the company during the COVID-19 era, according to Mick Foley.

Foley tweeted praise for McIntyre this week and commented on his championship run during these unprecedented times for the pro wrestling industry.

“@WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE is doing an excellent job holding down the fort during unprecedented tough times. I hope he gets to address live crowds during his title reign, to get the #RoadWarriorPop he deserves. #RAW,” Foley wrote.

Natalya responded to Foley’s tweet and agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer.

McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in April, a month into the coronavirus pandemic and the closed-set WWE TV tapings. He is rumored to defend the championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam next month, and could get to represent the company in front of fans if WWE is able to have regular crowds in the fall, as has been rumored.