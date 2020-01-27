WWE RAW Announce Team Shaken Up Once Again

Both the former 205 Live announcers are now gone from Raw

WWE has made another change to the Raw commentary team. Former 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph will no longer be calling the action on Monday nights, according to reports.

Joseph was absent from The Royal Rumble PPV yesterday and Tom Phillips along with WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler called the bouts associated with the Red Brand.

Per PWinsider, Vic Joseph has been removed from the Raw commentary team for good. Tom Phillips will be replacing him on the show moving forward. Joseph remains with the company

It’s unknown why the former 205 Live announcer has been removed from the position but the site is reporting that the decision was made sometime in the past week.

This the second big change the company has made to the Raw commentary team after they shuffled the announcers for both Raw and SmackDown for the Blue Brand’s move to Fox Network last year in October

Both Michael Cole and Corey Graves who were part of the Raw commentary team at the time were moved to SmackDown and Jerry Lawler was brought back to do the play by play of the Red Branded Show.

Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin were moved up from 205 Live to the brand to aid Lawler and it was reported at the time that it was the Executive Director Paul Heyman’s call to bring them on the show.