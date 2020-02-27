WWE Makes Changes To Top WrestleMania 36 Matches

WWE continues to make changes to the card for its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 36.

The current plan is to have John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Dave Meltzer noted the news on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Wyatt vs. Reigns and Cena vs. Elias was reportedly scheduled for the show but news broke earlier this week that those matches were going to be changed but there wasn’t any word on the new opponents for these stars at the time.

At the time, Meltzer also noted that “five or six” WrestleMania matches in total have changed recently. Most of them are only on the SmackDown brand side of the card.

Fast forward to today’s WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event, Goldberg beat Wyatt to become the new Universal Champion.

WWE has already confirmed that Cena is returning to SmackDown this Friday with the belief that he’ll start his feud heading into WrestleMania on this show.

The following is an updated look at the rumored card WrestleMania:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Edge vs Randy Orton

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for WrestleMania in the coming weeks.