WWE Makes Changes To TV Schedule For The Next Few Months

WWE officials have decided to make more changes to its TV schedule. After returning to live shows this week for RAW, NXT and SmackDown, starting next week, these shows will all be taped in advance for the next several months.

Original Taping Plans

As recently as last week, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made the decision to tape several episodes of their TV programs that would get them through next month. That changed when WWE was deemed an essential business by the Florida Governor.

Last Friday, McMahon decided to scrap the mass filming format in order to run live shows every week.

WWE is attempting to increase the level of safety for performers during the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is why another change to its TV schedule was made.

WWE has decided to go forward with live episodes of next Monday’s Raw and NXT next Wednesday on the USA Network. They will also air live SmackDown episodes tonight and next Friday.

New WWE Schedule

Starting April 25, that will change. The company has plans to tape TV on various dates through July 1. Here’s the new schedule:

* Saturday, April 25: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown to air on May 1 and May 8

* Monday, April 27: WWE will tape two episodes of RAW – one for that night and one for May 4, the following week

* Wednesday, April 29: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT – one for that night and one for May 6, the following week

* Monday, May 11: WWE will tape one RAW episode for that night and one SmackDown episode for that Friday, May 15

* Tuesday, May 12: WWE will tape one RAW episode for May 18, and one SmackDown episode for May 22

* Wednesday, May 13: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT, one for that night and one for the following week, May 20

* Monday, May 25: WWE will tape two episodes of RAW, one for that night and one for June 1

* Tuesday, May 26: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown, one for May 29 and one for June 5

* Wednesday, May 27: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT, one for that night and one for June 3

* Monday, June 8: WWE will tape one RAW episode for that night, and one SmackDown episode for that Friday, June 12

* Tuesday, June 9: WWE will tape one NXT episode for June 10

* Monday, June 15: WWE will tape one RAW episode for that night and one SmackDown episode for June 19

* Tuesday, June 16: WWE will tape one RAW episode for June 22 and one SmackDown episode for June 26

* Wednesday, June 17: WWE will tape two NXT episodes, one for that night and one for June 24

* Monday, June 29: WWE will tape two episodes of RAW, one for that night and one for July 6

* Tuesday, June 30: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown, one for that Friday, July 3, and one for July 10

* Wednesday, July 1: WWE will tape two episodes of NXT, one for that night and one for July 8