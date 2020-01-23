WWE Makes Name Change To NXT Women’s Title

WWE is making an interesting change to the way that the NXT Women’s Title will be referred to and described as going forward.

Pwinsider.com reports that WWE has issued an internal decree that going forward the title will now be called simply the NXT Championship.

It was noted that this decision was a way to the gender-specific designation of the championship.

It turns out that this idea was brought up by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage. She believes WWE should stop referring to the women’s division as such. Her belief is that it was time to present things in a more progressive fashion.

With such a change, it’s the first step in the direction. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if WWE plans to follow in this direction with the women’s titles on RAW and SmackDown.

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has her next two title defenses booked.

First up is this Saturday at the Worlds Collide event in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center as part of Royal Rumble weekend where she will defend against Toni Storm.

At the NXT TakeOver: Portland show that goes down on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center, Storm will defend against Bianca Belair.

