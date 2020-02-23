WWE Making Changes To Big WrestleMania 36 Matches

A new report has backed up the claim that plans change all the time in WWE and WrestleMania 36 is no different.

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns and John Cena vs. Elias was reportedly scheduled for the show. However, they’re now being changed.

Dave Meltzer noted the news on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that the potential new matches were not known.

Meltzer also noted that “five or six” WrestleMania matches in total have changed recently. Most of them are only on the SmackDown brand side of the card.

WWE has already confirmed that Cena is returning to SmackDown this Friday with the belief that he’ll start his feud heading into WrestleMania on this show. Elias was reportedly his opponent as of earlier this month.

Wyatt is slated to defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. Meltzer speculated whether Wyatt vs. Reigns will take place at Mania as expected because Goldberg would win the title from Wyatt.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE will be announcing more matches for WrestleMania, which is WWE’s biggest event of the year in the coming weeks.

