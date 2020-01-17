WWE Making Strong Play To Sign Killer Kross, Meeting This Week

Latest reports provide update on where Killer Kross could end up after his Impact Release

Killer Kross has become one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world since his release from Impact Wrestling and latest reports suggest that WWE is making a strong play to sign the former Lucha Underground star.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was interest in him across the board after Kross became a free agent last year and WWE seems to be interested in signing him as well.

The company’s interest is evident from the fact that Kross has a scheduled meeting with none other than Triple H this week and the ‘betting line’ is that he will end up in WWE.

It’s worth mentioning here that his wife Scarlett Bordeaux who signed with WWE last year, recently hinted at the Heavyweight star possibly joining the company’s roster as well. She retweeted a photo of the two and teased a reunion.

Killer Kross wrestled for a number of promotions such as Lucha Underground and AAA after making his debut in 2014 but he started getting recognization in the US after joining Impact Wrestling in June 2014.

Though he decided to ask for his release from the company in May last year due to disagreement over the creative direction of his character and his pay. At the time, the company officials had decided not to grant his request.

Killer Kross was finally released from Impact when his original contract expired in December last year and the company chose not to roll it over for another year.