WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership Drops Further (7/6)

Viewership data is in for Monday’s WWE RAW and Friday’s SmackDown. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.687 million viewers, which is down from the 1.735 million viewers last week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.697 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.752 million, 0.51 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.612 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 1.777 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is down from the 2.174 million viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The first hour drew 1.797 million viewers while the second hour did 1.756 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.271 million viewers while the second hour did 2.076 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.