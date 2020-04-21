New Photos of Money In The Bank Setup Atop WWE Headquarters

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will be a pay-per-view like none other.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The Coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to make alternate plans.

Earlier this week, the company announced a unique stipulation for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Instead of taking place from the WWE Performance Center, the MITB ladder matches will take place from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Participants will start on the ground floor of the office building. They will work their way up to the roof, where they will “climb the corporate ladder” in hopes of securing a #1 contender’s world championship contract.

Photos of the rooftop setup can be seen below. It is believed WWE filmed the match in recent days. WWE has yet to announce where the remaining matches will take place. The Performance Center is the likely location.

WWE Money in the Bank Card

Money in the Bank takes place Sunday, May 10th and streams live on the WWE Network. The following matches are confirmed:

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. TBD

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

WWE HQ Rooftop Ring

Here is an updated look of what to expect from the rooftop of WWE headquarters, courtesy of Spanish wrestling Twitter account @Solo_Wrestling.