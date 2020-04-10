WWE Money In The Bank Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The upcoming Money In The Bank event which was scheduled to take place on May 10 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland which was the venue for the show released a statement on the matter on Twitter and announced the cancellation.

They wrote: “The WWE Money In The Bank event originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in Baltimore has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.”

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ??https://t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI — Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

There were speculations over the show being postponed and now this announcement confirms that the event will at least not be taking place as originally planned.

WWE has not reacted to this announcement so far and the official event page on their website is still visible, though it doesn’t list any details regarding the PPV.

There are speculations that the company could still move forward with the show and relocate it at the Performance Center in Florida, similar to their approach with the WrestleMania 36 event.

Though the orange county officials have issued a stay at home order that is effective until the end of April and the company will not be able to hold the PPV at the PC if the time limit is extended. We’ll keep you posted on the matter.