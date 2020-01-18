WWE Moves Main Roster Star To NXT

WWE has sent one main roster star to NXT and that’s Mike Kanellis.

WWE held an NXT house show on Friday in Melbourne, FL at the Melbourne Auditorium where he teamed up with Tony Nese to defeat Mohamed Fahim and Nick Ogarelli in a tag team match.

Main Roster Star To NXT

As a result, Kanellis worked a match since September 24th where he lost to Chad Gable in seconds at a SmackDown TV event. It appears that Mike will be in NXT going forward.

Back in October, he requested his release from WWE and took to social media to share the news with fans. Obviously, WWE didn’t grant him the release.

This comes after Mike and his wife, Maria, had signed new WWE contracts that would’ve seen them be with the company for the next five years. In the statement, he confirmed that he signed a new deal back in June.

Results From WWE Live Event in Lafayette, LA

Jaxson Ryker defeated Cal Bloom

Catalina defeated Marina Shafir

Cameron Grimes defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

Austin Theory defeated Dorian Mak

Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter

Shane Thorne defeated Daniel Vidot

Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne. This was Kacy’s return to singles action

Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves.

