WWE Moves Undercard RAW Star To NXT

WWE has sent one main roster star to NXT and that’s Shane Thorne.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed that Throne will wrestle Bronson Reed this Wednesday night on NXT. Following the news, WWE also moved Throne’s profile from the RAW brand to the NXT page.

Before the move, there were a few months where it appeared that WWE was going to do something with Brendan Vink and Thorne as they had been briefly involved with MVP in storylines.

Several months ago it was reported that MVP was eventually going to turn on them but those plans were scrapped and WWE hadn’t done much with the tag team after it.

It should be noted that Vink is not listed on any of the rosters and there’s no word whether he’ll be headed back to NXT with his tag team partner or stay on RAW.

Updated NXT Card

Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland – Triple Threat Match (winner advances to vacant North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver)

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai – #1 Contender’s Match

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Throne – Singles Match

Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes – Non-Title Match

