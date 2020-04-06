WWE Moving Forward With Live RAW & SmackDown Episodes

It appears that WWE won’t take a break but rather is moving forward will live broadcasts of RAW and SmackDown.

In fact, it’s looking like WWE could return to airing live episodes of their weekly television shows as soon as later this week. It’s known that Monday’s episode of RAW, as well as Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode, are already taped as WWE did film the shows several weeks ago.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, there was some speculation that WWE could have an off-season if they can’t tape new episodes of these shows.

It turns out that WWE plans to air Friday’s SmackDown and next Monday’s RAW live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to @Wrestlevotes

Over the past few weeks, WWE had taped these shows in addition to both nights of WrestleMania 36. The belief is that the Performance Center will still likely be a closed set for the live episodes.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX could be the first live TV show since early March.

It should be noted that these changes have not been confirmed by WWE. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on how the stay-at-home order in Florida will impact WWE’s plans.

There have also been reports that WWE could film Friday’s SmackDown from a secret location in a shutdown state. There’s still no word yet on where the location is.