WWE Moving This Week’s SmackDown To Performance Center Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus has affected people worldwide and the global epidemic has now started showing its effect on the world of professional wrestling as well.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has canceled the broadcast of this week’s episode of SmackDown and 205 Live which was expected to take place from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan due to the outbreak of the virus.

Both these shows will now be broadcasted from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which was the venue for this week’s episode of NXT as well.

Though the NXT episode was broadcasted from the PC because its regular venue in Full Sail University had a previous commitment that was booked before the show went live on USA Network.

An announcement regarding the cancellation of SmackDown is expected to be made soon. There is currently no word on if the company is planning the same for Raw as well.

It’s worth mentioning here that the upcoming weekly WWE shows are not the only events in jeopardy due to the outbreak of the virus.

The officials of Tampa city are expected to make a decision regarding possibly canceling upcoming major events in the area soon and this includes WrestleMania 36 as well.

A decision is expected to be made in a meeting on Thursday and we will keep you posted on the future of WrestleMania and other WWE events.