Saturday, October 3, 2020

WWE Moving WrestleMania 37 Location (Report)

WWE has tentative plans to move WrestleMania 37 to Florida.

By Ian Carey
WrestleMania 37
WrestleMania goes Hollywood in 2021

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

News is coming in today that WWE is tentatively planning to move WrestleMania 37 from its planned venue of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to the originally planned WrestleMania 36 location of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The NFL’s SuperBowl LV will be held in the same venue on February 7th, 2021.

Florida-based reporter Jon Alba and Inside the Ropes’ Garry Cassidy have been Tweeting about the news.

WWE was forced to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida to their WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally scheduled for April 5th but WWE changed the show to a 2-night event.

This happened just weeks after other sporting leagues began shutting down due to the global pandemic.

Due to not having live fans in attendance for the first time in WrestleMania history, the event featured multiple “Cinematic Matches”. These included the Undertaker and AJ Styles’ Boneyard Match. Bray Wyatt and John Cena also met in a FireFly Fun House match on the show.

