WWE & Netflix Reach “Groundbreaking Deal” For Vince McMahon Documentary

WWE and Netflix have reached a “groundbreaking deal” to produce & release a new multi-part documentary on the life WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed the new project during Thursday’s Q3 2020 earnings call with investors. Khan said the deal is groundbreaking because this will be one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in the history of Netflix.

The title and release date for the McMahon doc have not been released as of this writing, but Bill Simmons will serve as Executive Producer. Chris Smith, who directed the Netflix documentary on Fyre Fest, will produce the film, along with WWE Studios.

The upcoming McMahon documentary from WWE Studios and Netflix is not the “Pandemonium” biopic that has been rumored since 2017, which actor Bradley Cooper was expected to be a part of at one point. It looks like that project has been canceled.