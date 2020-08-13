Thursday, August 13, 2020

WWE Network Adding EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXW & ICW Content This Weekend

By Scott Lazara
Indie content airing on the WWE Network
WWE Network to air indie content

Indie content is coming to the WWE Network this weekend.

WWE announced today that shows from EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw and ICW will premiere on the WWE Network this Saturday, August 15th. These are shows that have already taken place over the past few years.

WWE recently purchased the EVOLVE promotion and tape library, and content from that promotion includes The Best Of Keith Lee In EVOLVE and The Best Of Drew McIntyre In EVOLVE. wXw’s Femme Fatales 2019 and AMBITION 11 events will be available. Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Night 2 will be available from ICW, and Chapter 92 will be available from PROGRESS Wrestling.

WWE pushed that the wXw content will feature current Superstars such as Timothy Thatcher and WALTER, while Chapter 92 from PROGRESS featured names like Toni Storm, Pete Dunne, and Ilja Dragunov, among others. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is featured on Night 2 of Shug’s Hoose Party 5.

It’s been rumored that WWE planned to introduce outside content to the WWE Network for the past two years, and now the additions have been confirmed for this weekend. It’s likely that the non-WWE libraries will be updated in the future.

