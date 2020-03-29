WWE Considering New Format For Empty Arena Shows

The fans are a crucial part of any WWE show. However, the company has been forced to produce shows without an audience in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic and it’s not clear when they will be able to return to their normal format.

The promotion recently completed a major set of TV tapings including WrestleMania 36. They are set to hold another taping on April 10 and it appears that they are considering a different format for the future shows to make things interesting

The company has sent out a survey to fans asking about a potential new format for empty arena shows which might include fans in the broadcast.

In the suggested format as seen below, the company is considering to put live face cams of celebrities such as superstars or sports figures and the fans around the screen in the broadcast of the programm:

“WWE is considering new options for the way that they present show segments within this current environment. This might include hearing and seeing feedback from Superstars, celebrities, sports figures or fans during the show”

Here is a mockup image that WWE sent out out as part of the survey: