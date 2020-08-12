WWE Nixes Possible Location For SummerSlam, Latest Plans

It appears Vince McMahon won’t get what he wanted, which was to have fans in attendance for this year’s WWE SummerSlam.

It had been reported that WWE was looking into holding the show at an outdoor location with the idea of having some fans in attendance. At one point, there was talk holding the show on a beach or a ship or at a location in the northeast.

WWE has yet to confirm where the event will take place after announcing that it had nixed its original plans to hold it in Boston at the TD Garden Arena.

On Wednesday, WrestleVotes first reported that the event will not have fans in attendance, but wasn’t sure the exact location for the event.

Meanwhile, PWinsider.com reported that “any WWE plans to tape content for Summerslam in Atlantic City have been dropped.” Instead, the report states the show will be held in Florida.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 that will air on the WWE Network. Although the full card hasn’t been revealed yet, some of the top matches have been made official.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton represents the main event of the Raw brand while WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt is the top match featured on the Friday Night SmackDown side.