Wednesday, August 12, 2020

WWE Nixes Possible Location For SummerSlam, Latest Plans

SummerSlam won't have fans

By Andrew Ravens
WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam

It appears Vince McMahon won’t get what he wanted, which was to have fans in attendance for this year’s WWE SummerSlam. 

It had been reported that WWE was looking into holding the show at an outdoor location with the idea of having some fans in attendance. At one point, there was talk holding the show on a beach or a ship or at a location in the northeast. 

- Advertisement -

WWE has yet to confirm where the event will take place after announcing that it had nixed its original plans to hold it in Boston at the TD Garden Arena.

On Wednesday, WrestleVotes first reported that the event will not have fans in attendance, but wasn’t sure the exact location for the event. 

Meanwhile, PWinsider.com reported that “any WWE plans to tape content for Summerslam in Atlantic City have been dropped.” Instead, the report states the show will be held in Florida.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 that will air on the WWE Network. Although the full card hasn’t been revealed yet, some of the top matches have been made official. 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton represents the main event of the Raw brand while WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt is the top match featured on the Friday Night SmackDown side. 

Trending Articles

WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
Impact

Former WWE Star Makes Impact Return (Video)

Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, returned to Impact Wrestling for the first time since 2015 during Tuesday night's...
Read more
WWE

Xavier Woods Responds To CM Punk Suggesting That Big E Should ‘Dump’ The New Day

Big E is getting a shot at a singles run due to the injuries of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but E...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Made Official For WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.  After weeks of teasing...
Read more
WWE

WWE Nixes Possible Location For SummerSlam, Latest Plans

It appears Vince McMahon won’t get what he wanted, which was to have fans in attendance for this year’s WWE SummerSlam. 
Read more
AEW

AEW TNT Championship Final Design Revealed

The AEW TNT Championship belt design is finally complete. AEW crowned the first TNT Champion at Double or...
Read more
WWE

John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Left Twitter, Addresses “Heels” Criticism

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with TV Insider this week and said she recently left Twitter because she has more important things...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot From Last Week

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara chucked a chair at Matt Hardy. The end result was a deep laceration to the 45-year-old's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/12: Scorpio Sky Cracks Top-5

AEW has released its latest series of top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles...
Read more
NWA

NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks Working AEW and Tony Khan as a Producer

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. 'Easy E' appeared in a segment...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

Booker T doesn't believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone's WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC