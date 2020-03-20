WWE Nixes Two WrestleMania Matches Due To Coronavirus Concerns

WWE announced recently that WrestleMania this year will be a two-night event which will be taped from multiple locations to minimize the risks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Though this is not the only precaution the company is taking to tackle the effects of the epidemic and latest reports reveal that they have cancelled two of the planned matches for the Show Of Shows.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the company has made the decision to nix Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women’s Battle Royal from WrestleMania this year to comply with the CDC recommendations as much as possible.

This is not the only step the company is taking and in response to a query, they had previously revealed that they have a team of physicians testing everyone entering the Performance Center.

Only the essential personnel are brought in for tapings at the Performance Center and they have also been cycling big-name talents instead of bringing them in all at once.

The decision to shoot WrestleMania from multiple locations will also help the promotion as it will prevent the need to bring all the stars under one roof at the same time.

The company has also recently revealed the match schedules for both nights of WrestleMania which you can check out at this link.