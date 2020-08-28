Friday, August 28, 2020

WWE No Longer Has Clear Direction For WrestleMania 37 Main Event

It appears that Vince McMahon is having second thoughts

By Andrew Ravens
WrestleMania 37
WrestleMania 37

Although WrestleMania 37 is still months away from happening, Vince McMahon did come up with the main event for the show. 

There had been a plan at one point for the show to be headlined by Randy Orton vs. Edge in an I Quit Match.

There had been talk of Orton winning the WWE Title from Drew McIntyre at this past Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event with the idea that he would defend it and ultimately lose it to Edge whether that be at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. 

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Orton winning the title is not a lock but it was something discussed. The more interesting part about what Meltzer wrote was the last word is that there is no longer a 100 percent clear main event direction for Mania.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that McIntyre, who was attacked by Orton this past Monday night on RAW, will return sometime after the Payback show. It’ll lead to the rematch with Orton at Clash of Champions on September 27th. 

WrestleMania 37 will take place on March 28th, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium holds 70,000.

