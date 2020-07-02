WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (7/1): Banks vs. Shirai, Strap Bout

5 Handicap Match

The fallout from Rhea Ripley no longer being in the hunt for the NXT Women’s Title continued she has been booked into a feud with Aliyah. The stipulation heading into this contest was the fact that Ripley must join Robert Stone’s faction if she lost.

Yes, the same Robert Stone who had been drinking because of sadness after being dropped by Chelsea Green, who was supposed to be headed to the main roster only to be forgotten about on NXT television and not called up yet.

The match was a fine comedy match with Ripley going over.

Heading into the contest, most fans didn’t think that Ripley, who is a much bigger star and arguably the second biggest star on the NXT women’s roster right now, would lose to Aliyah in this contest.

Not only for the fact that Aliyah hadn’t been built up as a serious player in the division up until this point, but also because Stone has been booked as a comedy figure since losing his client in Green.