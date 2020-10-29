WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Johnny Gargano def. Damian Priest to become North American Champion

Santos Escobar def. Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Gonzalez

Dexter Lumis def. Cameron Grimes

Io Shirai def. Candice LeRae to retain NXT Women’s Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

NXT North American Title Match

Damien Priest

Johnny Gargano challenged NXT North American Champion Damian Priest in what was determined to be a Devil’s Playground Match thanks to the spin the wheel make a deal gimmick.

The match was the opening contest of the show. Priest changed up his look as he’s wearing normal tights and wearing gloves. The gimmick was a Devil’s Playground Match, which was basically a Falls Count Anywhere contest.

If you recall, this was a rematch from the NXT TakeOver 31 event earlier this month that saw Priest successfully retain the title over Gargano.

The match was good as WWE gave them plenty of time. It was better than their previous match despite having commercial breaks, which typically hurts a match. They used various weapons and brawled around the facility.

Near the end of the match, someone dressed up as Scream hit Priest with a pipe and Gargano hit a DDT to Priest. The mystery person walked away as he handed Gargano a tombstone and hit Priest with it that sent him flying off a stage and into a mini house. Gargano won the title.

A rematch is coming.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LaRae

Candice LeRae challenged NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in what was determined to be a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match thanks to the spin the wheel make a deal gimmick.

WWE saved this bout for the main event slot, which had about an 8 minute overrun as a way to boost up viewership while competing against AEW Dynamite. It was basically a TLC Match.

Obviously, they used tables, ladders, and chairs. Io hit a moonsault off the top rope, but LeRae moved and she crashed on a pile of chairs. Moments later, Io hit a suplex to LeRae on an open chair. Io missed a knee strike in the corner and crashed into a ladder, which fell on her.

LeRae hit a neck breaker off the apron through two tables. A mystery person came out again and helped LeRae climb the ladder, but Shotzi Blackheart ran through and attacked the mystery person by hitting an electric chair on a stack of chairs. Io set up a ladder next to LeRae only to push her off a ladder over the top rope crashing through and breaking a ladder. Io retained the title.

It turns out that this was a rematch from the NXT TakeOver 31 event earlier this month that saw Io successfully retain the title over LeRae.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a singles match took place.

At one point, Raquel caught a diving Rhea on the outside to show off her power. This was a hard-hitting affair and the first big test for Raquel. Rhea went over with her finisher.

The two stars have been feuding over the past few weeks with Gonzalez getting in Ripley’s business many times now. Ripley remains in a holding pattern and perhaps with this feud being done, she can move onto the title picture although WWE has been pushing Ember Moon since she returned at NXT TakeOver 31.

Some could say that Ripley has fallen in dramatic fashion before the COVID-19 pandemic where she was the top star in the promotion. Perhaps, WWE can get her on the right path as it doesn’t seem likely that she’s moving to the main roster.

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror Match took place.

An interesting match which featured a special appearance of Michael Hayes coming out of a van. It wasn’t just one full match, but rather a cinematic contest that was spread out through the show. At one point, Grimes was stuck in a house with Lumis and Lumis went headfirst into a mirror.

Grimes then got back to the CWC and there were two actors dressed as zombies who chased Grimes into the ring where Lumis attacked him. Grimes locked in his finisher for the win.

Grimes is a comedy guy while Lumis is supposed to be this creepy character. It’s interesting because when you look at viewership numbers, these two wrestlers typically do low numbers. Thus, booking them in a match together will be something to follow if you’re into ratings.

A credit to WWE for at least booking them with a gimmick as a way to maybe improve curiosity from fans about it.

Pat McAfee Forms New Faction

Pat McAfee made an appearance alongside NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

This came after McAfee, who had lost to Adam Cole a few months ago on a TakeOver special, made his grand return in the main event of last week’s show to help Lorcan and Burch win the titles.

McAfee did a promo about how while he got beat by Cole, he made some mistakes in that match and all he could think about was beating Cole. He said that he knew he couldn’t return alone, but had to have some backup.

He bragged about the success he’s had since then. Thus, he made a call to Ridge Holland, who wanted a call. That’s why Holland attacked Cole at NXT TakeOver 31. This led to Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly coming out to the ring with steel chairs. Dunne hit O’Reilly in the back with the chair.

McAfee told Kyle that they’re the new kings of NXT and it’s Undisputed.