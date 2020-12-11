Friday, December 11, 2020
Home WWE

WWE NXT India Brand To Launch In 2021

WWE is creating another NXT brand in India

By Andrew Ravens
NXT logo

Fans can expect to see a new WWE NXT brand be launched next year and it’s going to be in India. 

On Friday, a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling was published that revealed the news. The article states that the new NXT India TV series will air in the Indian market.

It’s expected to begin filming in January. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the talent that will be working on the brand, but it was noted the plan as of several weeks ago was to feature an eight-man single-elimination tournament for the new series. 

- Advertisement -

Plans change all of the time in WWE so this was not confirmed as a fact, but the idea behind it is for the tournament to crown the first-ever NXT India Champion. WWE did a tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Champion as well. 

The belief is the new NXT India series will air on linear TV in India as well as on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network.  

WWE does have a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Networks in India. This past March, WWE announced a five-year renewal for that deal, which also includes Sony having the rights to the WWE Network for its audiences through SonyLIV, which is their own OTT streaming platform.

Fans should look at this being India’s version of the main NXT brand in the United States as well as the NXT UK brand based out of London, England.

Latest Wrestling News

WWE NXT India Brand To Launch In 2021

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Fans can expect to see a new WWE NXT brand be launched next year and it’s going to be in India.  On Friday, a new...
Read more

Kenny Omega Set To Appear On Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling Episode

Impact Andrew Ravens -
As expected, Impact Wrestling has already announced that Kenny Omega will make another appearance on their weekly television show.  On Friday afternoon in a statement...
Read more

Vince McMahon Sending Several WWE Stars Back To The Performance Center

WWE Ian Carey -
Vince McMahon reportedly is not pleased with the work rate of several wrestlers on the main roster. In particular, Vince is not pleased with...
Read more

Bianca Belair: Sasha Banks & Bayley Are Vital To WWE

WWE Ian Carey -
Bianca Belair is quickly moving up the rankings of Smackdown's women's division. The 31-year-old has yet to lose a singles match on the main...
Read more

Original Plan For Kenny Omega & Hangman Page’s AEW Tag Team Revealed

AEW Ian Carey -
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page held the AEW tag team titles for 228 days after defeating SCU on the Jericho Cruise. There was a...
Read more

Miro Explains Why He Attacked Orange Cassidy On Dynamite

AEW Ian Carey -
Miro closed out this week's episode of Dynamite by attacking Orange Cassidy and allowing MJF to pick up the win in the main event...
Read more

Update On When Kenny Omega Is Expected Back In Impact Wrestling

AEW Ian Carey -
It was a big week for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling Vice President, Don Callis. They appeared on both Impact and...
Read more

Zeus Passes Away At 62

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling's episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Shaq, Sting & Cody, Kenny Omega & More

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more

Since 2004, SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news covering WWE, AEW, NXT, NJPW, Impact, MLW & more.

© Copyright 2020 SEScoops LLC