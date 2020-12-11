WWE NXT India Brand To Launch In 2021

Fans can expect to see a new WWE NXT brand be launched next year and it’s going to be in India.

On Friday, a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling was published that revealed the news. The article states that the new NXT India TV series will air in the Indian market.

It’s expected to begin filming in January. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the talent that will be working on the brand, but it was noted the plan as of several weeks ago was to feature an eight-man single-elimination tournament for the new series.

Plans change all of the time in WWE so this was not confirmed as a fact, but the idea behind it is for the tournament to crown the first-ever NXT India Champion. WWE did a tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Champion as well.

The belief is the new NXT India series will air on linear TV in India as well as on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network.

WWE does have a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Networks in India. This past March, WWE announced a five-year renewal for that deal, which also includes Sony having the rights to the WWE Network for its audiences through SonyLIV, which is their own OTT streaming platform.

Fans should look at this being India’s version of the main NXT brand in the United States as well as the NXT UK brand based out of London, England.