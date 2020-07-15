WWE NXT Preview: Champ Champ Keith Lee, NXT Women’s Title Match & More

NXT returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. This week’s show will an appearance by the new Champ-Champ, NXT Women’s Championship match and more.

WWE is promoting the following items for this week’s NXT:

New NXT Champion Keith Lee will address the NXT Universe after his big victory over Adam Cole last week. What will happen to the secondary NXT North American Championship, now that Keith Lee holds both belts?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were seen looking on during Lee’s victory celebration last week. Kross looks to be Keith Lee’s first challenger, confirming reports from several months ago that Kross would be fast-tracked to the NXT Championship picture soon into his run.

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will defend against Tegan Nox, who looks to complete her remarkable comeback story.

Damian Priest looks for payback in a rematch with Cameron Grimes.

Check back later tonight for our weekly NXT Results and Takeaways feature.

Below, you can see how WWE is strongly advertising Karrion Kross as the first big obstacle facing Keith Lee.