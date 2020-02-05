WWE NXT Preview: Charlotte Flair To Appear, Cole-Ciampa Confrontation

WWE NXT is back for another episode with an interesting lineup, so let’s take a look at the preview for the show.

The company will present the fallout from last week’s show. Two segments have been confirmed such as a faceoff between NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

This comes after Belair won a #1 contender’s match to earn a chance to dethrone Ripley as champion as they meet at the TakeOver: Portland show in a few weeks.

Also, Charlotte Flair will return to NXT in order to respond to the WrestleMania 36 challenge made by Ripley on Monday’s episode of RAW. WWE has yet to announce any matches for the show, as of this writing.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Charlotte Flair to answer NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 36 challenge

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin comes to Full Sail

How will Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle follow up on their Dusty Classic win?

The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair come face to face

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

Join us here later tonight for WWE NXT Results and our post-show NXT Takeaways feature.