WWE NXT Preview: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

WWE NXT is back for another episode and will be looking to build upon the momentum that it gained from last week’s post-TakeOver: Portland show.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of NXT. The biggest thing to be announced thus far is the return of Charlotte Flair to in-ring action under the NXT banner in several years. She’ll do so when she steps into the squared circle with Bianca Belair in a singles match.

This is a way to help build Flair’s feud with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley heading into WrestleMania 36 in April.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Finn Balor to discuss his future plans following his win over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Portland.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

Charlotte Flair will take on Bianca Belair. This marks Flair’s first match under the NXT banner in four years.

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

Join us here later tonight for WWE NXT Results and our post-show Takeaways feature.

