WWE NXT Preview: Cruiserweight Title Match, TakeOver: Portland Fallout

WWE NXT is back for another episode and the fallout from the latest special for the brand, NXT TakeOver: Portland, will be on tap.

The biggest thing to come out of NXT TakeOver: Portland was NXT Champion Adam Cole making his latest title defense over Tommaso Ciampa in the headliner. He did so when Johnny Gargano turned heel by hitting Ciampa in the face with the title.

How Ciampa will respond to this and who’s next in line for Cole will be something to follow.

The company is building up this show up around a few different matches including NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defending against Lio Rush.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong – Singles Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush

Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green – Singles Match

NXT TakeOver: Portland fallout

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

