WWE NXT Preview: Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals, Adam Cole’s Opponent Reveal

WWE NXT is back for another episode with an interesting lineup, so let’s take a look at the preview for the show.

The company will present the fallout from Saturday’s Worlds Collide show that only featured one title change, which was Angel Garza dropping the NXT Cruiserweight Championship to Jordan Devlin. It’s likely that Devlin will appear on the show and perhaps make his next title defense.

The company is building up this show around the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that will see The Grizzled Young Veterans take on Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle.

The winners of this contest will then challenge The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

WWE NXT Preview

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Adam Cole’s TakeOver: Portland challenger to be named

The Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to battle

What’s next for new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee?

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

