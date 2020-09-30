WWE NXT Preview: Final Show Before Takeover 31

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 this Sunday night live on the WWE Network.

The following items are confirmed for tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Newtork:

Undisputed Era vs Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a match to determine the #1 Contenders to NXT tag team champions, Breezango.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai and Damian Priest

In addition to these matches, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will host a special face-to-face meeting between NXT Champion Finn Balor and his challenger this weekend, Kyle O’Reilly.

Below, you can catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s NXT.