WWE NXT Preview: Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong, Triple H To Address TakeOver: Tampa

NXT will have more than three video packages

WWE will be presenting a different yet big episode of its weekly NXT television program. Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of NXT.

The company is building up this show with an appearance by Triple H for two reasons. First, he’ll address the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa event and scheduled matches for that event being shown on upcoming episodes of NXT TV.

Also, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have to answer to him for their brawl at the Performance Center two weeks ago.

In the likely main event, Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong is slated to take place.

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Triple H to address the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa event

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to answer to Triple H

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter – Ladder Match Qualifying Match

Aliyah vs. Xia Li – Ladder Match Qualifying Match

Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

Adam Cole has a special message for fans

Join us here later tonight for our WWE NXT Results and post-show Takeaways feature.