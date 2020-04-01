WWE NXT Preview: North American Title Bout, Gauntlet Match

WWE is back with a new episode of NXT for the second straight week. Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of NXT.

The company is building up this show around the Second Chance Gauntlet Match featuring Aliyah, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purrazzo, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, and Xia Li.

The winner of this contest will earn the final spot for the six-woman Ladder Match that will determine the new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title.

In the likely main event, Keith Lee makes his next title defense against Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish – Singles Match

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic – Triple Threat Match

