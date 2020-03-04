WWE NXT Preview: Steel Cage Matches, Tag Team Bout

The road to WrestleMania weekend is getting closer and that could play a factor in the latest NXT show.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of NXT. The company is building up this show around two Steel Cage matches.

First, we have Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, which is a lengthy program WWE has been presenting on television that started back at TakeOver: WarGames III back in November. This will likely be the final match in the feud.

In the likely main event, Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream will go down. This comes after their first match last week that served as the main event.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Steel Cage Match: Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream

Steel Cage Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Birch

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

Join us here later tonight for our post-show WWE NXT Results and Takeaways feature.