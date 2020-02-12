WWE NXT Preview: TakeOver Go-Home Show, #1 Contender Match

WWE NXT is back for another episode with an interesting lineup, so let’s take a look at the preview for the show.

The company will present the fallout from last week’s show but also be driving hard to sell the next special for the NXT brand, TakeOver: Portland, that goes down this Sunday.

The company is building up this show around the top feuds heading into TakeOver: Portland including NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and air it on the USA Network. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The fallout from the return of The Velveteen Dream

Final build for Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

How will Keith Lee and Donovan Dijakovic get ready for TakeOver?

Latest hype for Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Will Lio Rush or Angel Garza emerge as the No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Title?

WWE could also announce another match for TakeOver: Portland. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

Join us here later tonight for WWE NXT Results and our post-show NXT Takeaways feature.

