WWE NXT Preview: Title Match, Dusty Rhodes Classic Continues

WWE NXT is back for another episode with an interesting lineup, so let’s take a look at the preview for the show.

The company is building up this show around a championship match that will see NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defend against Keith Lee

WWE had a few NXT UK talents appear on last week’s show. With the WWE Worlds Collide show taking place this Saturday night as part of Royal Rumble weekend, fans could see some stars across the pond appear on this show to further build matches as the show gets closer.

WWE holds this show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)

Imperium and The Undisputed Era will be in the same building

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

