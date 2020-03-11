WWE NXT Preview: Two Championship Matches

WWE will be presenting a different yet big episode of its weekly NXT television program. Thus, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of NXT.

The company is building up this show around two title matches – North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grime and The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle).

WWE holds this show in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for NXT.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes.

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle) for the titles.

How will Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream’s actions?

What does Johnny Gargano have planned for Tommaso Ciampa?

WWE will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds heading into the NXT TakeOver: Tampa event that takes place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

