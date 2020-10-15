WWE NXT Results (10/14): Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumus, Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

The October 14, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

The Undisputed Era def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to become the #1 Contender’s

Jake Atlas def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Johnny Gargano def. Austin Theory

Candice LeRae def. Shotzi Blackheart to become the #1 Contender

Toni Storm def. Aaliyah (w/Robert Stone)

Imperium def. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Damian Priest retained North American Title over Dexter Lumis.

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

#1 Contender’s Match

The Undisputed Era

WWE booked Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) in a #1 Contender’s Match.

Of course, there was an interesting tag team match with mixed members of various teams competing against each other a few weeks ago. Members of these two teams won the contest and set up this match.

Kyle O’Reilly did a promo before the match talking about how the group will stay around for a long time and Ridge Holland being in a hospital bed isn’t different from what they would’ve done for injuring Adam Cole. O’Reilly noted that he will be back next week.

The match was fine. The end came when Strong landed a flying knee strike to the jaw of Lorcan. As a result, they will challenge Fandango and Tyler Breeze for the NXT Tag Team Titles next week.

NXT North American Championship Match

Damien Priest

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defended his title against Dexter Lumis.

Priest has had successful title defenses against Timothy Thatcher and Johnny Gargano since becoming North American Champion when he won it in a five-way ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX this August.

Lumis just made his return two weeks ago in a backstage segment. It appears that WWE just threw this match together as there was no real back story.

The finish saw Cameron Grimes run out and hit a double foot stomp to Lumis that led to Priest hitting a chokeslam for the win. Priest stood tall before hitting a reverse DDT to Grimes. As Priest went up the ramp, Gargano hit him with a chair. Shoti Blackheart announced that the NXT North American and Women’s Title matches will be have stipulations that will be decided by spin the wheel at Halloween Havoc.

Ember Moon Sit Down Interview

For a second straight week, WWE gave Ember Moon time to discuss her return to NXT again.

Last week, the promo segment got interrupted and eventually led to her teaming up with Rhea Ripley to take on Dakota Kai & Raquel González in a tag team match that saw the babyfaces go over.

This week’s segment saw Moon do a sitdown interview, but it was more of a video package. Moon stated that 2019 was a horrible year for her and spending a year away made her realize that she can’t let people forget who she is. She also found out who she wants to see her character to be. When the doctor told her that she was cleared then she knew that she was NXT.

She said that she took herself off the main roster to come home as her drive is back. She called NXT the best women’s division in all of wrestling. She said that when she left NXT she did so on top, but everything is different now. She said that you don’t get a title shot off past success so she knows she has to go through the best that NXT has offered to get it.

"I wanted to come home to the best women's division in all of WRESTLING." – @WWEEmberMoon #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WkAy5JCNyq — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020

Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

A late addition to the card was Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a match to determine the new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title.

These two stars worked hard to put on a memorable match and did so. The finish saw Indi Hartwell appear at ringside to give brass knucks to LeRae to hit Shotzi with and win the match.

As a result of this win, she will challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc special of NXT on the USA Network in two weeks.

LeRae just challenged for the title back at the NXT TakeOver 31 event where she fell short in her pursuit of the title. While at least WWE did something to make this contender credible, Io has been booked as a dominant force in the division not to mention that WWE has already built up two other contenders.

Those stars are Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon, who have already voiced their intentions of coming after the title. Thus, it might be hard for fans to buy into being a serious title contender.

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

Johnny Gargano. Image Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory in a singles match is in the books.

The match was good, but it seems as if these guys could have a lengthy match with some back story then they could revisit this down the road and it would be better. Gargano went over with his finisher.

Gargano is fresh off a loss to NXT North American Champion Damien Priest at NXT TakeOver 31. At the time, there was some speculation that he could be headed to the main roster, but that wasn’t the case as he wasn’t drafted and obviously worked this show. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here as I don’t see him being in the NXT Title hunt.

Theory continues to be someone who is lost in the shuffle since arriving and that needs to change as most would agree that he’s a really good worker.