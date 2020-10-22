WWE NXT Results (10/21): Title Change, Pat McAfee Returns

The October 21, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

KUSHIDA def. The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa

Ember Moon def. Jessi Kamea

Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory

Legado del Fantasma def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas

Ever-Rise def. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain via DQ

Kacy Catanzaro def. Xia Li

Timothy Thatcher def. Anthony Greene

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Breezango to win NXT Tag Team Titles

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Title Match

The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango was supposed to take place.

If you recall, Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong beat Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a #1 Contender’s Match on last week’s show to earn this title match.

However, throughout the show, Fish and Strong were attacked. NXT GM William Regal held a backstage meeting with Kyle O’Reilly telling him that he has to book a title match tonight because it’s advertised, but O’Reilly decided not to go at it alone. Thus, Lorcan and Burch agreed to take their spots.

As expected, this title match was solid with all of the stars working well together. The finish saw a mystery man interfere that allowed Lorcan and Burch to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Post-match, McAfee revealed himself as the mystery man. He mocked The Undisputed Era, which appears to continue his feud with Adam Cole, to close the show.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) faced off against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas.

WWE has started to add new stars to the feud between Scott and Legado del Fantasma. The cruiserweight division on NXT has only involved Escobar and Scott so why not just throwing them all together in a match again.

While it seems like a replay of an endless matches, WWE is evolving this storyline yet it does seem that they will need to make a decision as to whether to have Scott finally dethroned Escobar as Cruiserweight Champion or just move on. It seems like it’s been months that these guys have been feuding.

The heels went over in the contest in what turned out to be a wild contest.

Triple Threat Match

Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida, and Velveteen Dream battled in a Triple Threat Match. This was the biggest match to be advertised along with the title match.

The three stars have been feuding with each other for the past few weeks. In fact, Dream made his return to NXT TV and started a rivalry with Kushida, who went over in their match at NXT TakeOver 31.

It seems as if Ciampa doesn’t have major plans for Ciampa to go after a title so he was booked into this feud, which is fine. Not only does it give him the chance to continue to be showcased as a top heel, but also gives some shine to the rest of the stars.

The match was good and that was expected given the quality of work these guys have. It started out as a brawl only to turn into a near fall fest near the finish. Kushida got the win in the opener.

Bronson Reed Smashes

Bronson Reed took on Austin Theory in a singles match. While Theory got some offense, it was mostly a squash match with Reed going over.

After the match, Theory took the microphone and said that he is the future of NXT and WWE. He said that he’s just 23 and has done in this business more than Reed has in his 15 years of experience.

He said that he wasn’t going anymore until he beats him. A second match began only for Reed to hit a samoan drop for the win. A second straight win.

WWE does realize that they don’t have to job out Theory literally on every episode to get him over? He’s done jobs since returning to NXT. WWE did a storyline where theory quit WWE after the second match.