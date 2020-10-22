Wednesday, October 21, 2020

WWE NXT Results (10/21): Title Change, Pat McAfee Returns

NXT was an interesting show

By Andrew Ravens

The October 21, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 

WWE NXT Results 

  • KUSHIDA def. The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa
  • Ember Moon def. Jessi Kamea
  • Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory
  • Legado del Fantasma def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas
  • Ever-Rise def. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain via DQ
  • Kacy Catanzaro def. Xia Li
  • Timothy Thatcher def. Anthony Greene
  • Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Breezango to win NXT Tag Team Titles
- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Title Match

Photo Credit: WWE.com

The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango was supposed to take place. 

If you recall, Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong beat Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a #1 Contender’s Match on last week’s show to earn this title match. 

However, throughout the show, Fish and Strong were attacked. NXT GM William Regal held a backstage meeting with Kyle O’Reilly telling him that he has to book a title match tonight because it’s advertised, but O’Reilly decided not to go at it alone. Thus, Lorcan and Burch agreed to take their spots. 

As expected, this title match was solid with all of the stars working well together. The finish saw a mystery man interfere that allowed Lorcan and Burch to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. 

Post-match, McAfee revealed himself as the mystery man. He mocked The Undisputed Era, which appears to continue his feud with Adam Cole, to close the show. 

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) faced off against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Jake Atlas.

WWE has started to add new stars to the feud between Scott and Legado del Fantasma. The cruiserweight division on NXT has only involved Escobar and Scott so why not just throwing them all together in a match again. 

While it seems like a replay of an endless matches, WWE is evolving this storyline yet it does seem that they will need to make a decision as to whether to have Scott finally dethroned Escobar as Cruiserweight Champion or just move on. It seems like it’s been months that these guys have been feuding. 

The heels went over in the contest in what turned out to be a wild contest. 

Triple Threat Match

Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida, and Velveteen Dream battled in a Triple Threat Match. This was the biggest match to be advertised along with the title match. 

The three stars have been feuding with each other for the past few weeks. In fact, Dream made his return to NXT TV and started a rivalry with Kushida, who went over in their match at NXT TakeOver 31. 

It seems as if Ciampa doesn’t have major plans for Ciampa to go after a title so he was booked into this feud, which is fine. Not only does it give him the chance to continue to be showcased as a top heel, but also gives some shine to the rest of the stars. 

The match was good and that was expected given the quality of work these guys have. It started out as a brawl only to turn into a near fall fest near the finish. Kushida got the win in the opener.  

Bronson Reed Smashes

Bronson Reed took on Austin Theory in a singles match. While Theory got some offense, it was mostly a squash match with Reed going over. 

After the match, Theory took the microphone and said that he is the future of NXT and WWE. He said that he’s just 23 and has done in this business more than Reed has in his 15 years of experience. 

He said that he wasn’t going anymore until he beats him. A second match began only for Reed to hit a samoan drop for the win. A second straight win. 

WWE does realize that they don’t have to job out Theory literally on every episode to get him over? He’s done jobs since returning to NXT. WWE did a storyline where theory quit WWE after the second match.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Takes Shot At WWE & Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW's Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week's episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of...
Read more
WWE

Several WWE Venues Investigated As COVID Hotspots, WWE Responds

WWE has been criticized by many for gathering people and running shows during the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that their troubles...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE NXT Results (10/21): Title Change, Pat McAfee Returns

The October 21, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

New Matches Booked For AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced two new matches for their upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. During Wednesday’s episode of AEW...
Read more
AEW

AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals Set

The semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament are set. The first batch of matches in this tournament took...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Set For AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced the main event for their upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. During Wednesday’s episode of AEW...
Read more
AEW

Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Joey Janela was scheduled to work this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but was pulled at the last minute. 
Read more
WWE

Reason Why Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Didn’t Get WWE Executive Director Positions Last Year

Last year, there were some fans curious why WWE didn’t give Triple H and Stephanie McMahon the positions as Executive Directors of...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Hell In A Cell

The early betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event...
Read more
WWE

Number Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In WWE Are Higher Than Originally Believed

Bryan Alvarez talked during today’s Wrestling Observer Live about the statement issued by WWE about local officials looking to investigate venues in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC