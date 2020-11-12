WWE NXT Results (11/11): Three Title Matches, Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

The November 11, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Leon Ruff def. Johnny Gargano to win North American Title

Santos Escobar def. Jake Atlas to retain Cruiserweight Title

Candice LeRae def. Toni Storm

Timothy Thatcher def. Dexter Lumis

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Breezango to retain NXT Tag Team Titles

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae in a singles match took place. LeRae ended up winning the match.

Post-match, the mystery person came out and attacked Storm only for Shotzi Blackheart to try to make the save but the numbers were too much. The mystery person was revealed as Indi Heartwell.

Just last week on NXT, LeRae got involved in Storm vs. Blackheart, but that didn’t stop Storm from getting the win against Blackheart due to Blackheart being distracted by LeRae appearing on the video screen. Post-match, LeRae ran over Blackheart’s tank and destroyed it.

Not only was the tank crushed, but the feelings of Blackheart. If you recall, Blackheart stopped LeRae from being able to cheat via outside interference in her TLC Match against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai on Halloween Havoc.

Blackheart laid the person in the Scream costume out and Shirai retained her title. Since returning to television last month, Storm has gotten wins against Aliyah and Blackheart.

Johnny Gargano Drops Title

Johnny Gargano defended his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent, which turned out to be Leon Ruff.

In what turned out to be a short match, Ruff actually won the title when Damian Priest came out and distracted Gargano. This led to Ruff rolling up Gargano with a crucifix driver for the pinfall win. The match only went about four minutes.

When you let your little brother wear your replica belt by crowning him the new champ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O1PEMtQoL8 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 12, 2020

On last week’s show, WWE aired a segment where Gargano cut a promo about having short title reigns and losing his first title defenses are the only blemishes on his legacy. Thus, he wanted a worthy opponent.

WWE picked his opponent by having names of several stars listed on a wheel that was spun to determine who he’d be facing. Priest, Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Kyle O’Reilly, Kushida, and Timothy Thatcher were listed.

Gargano won the North American Championship by defeating Damian Priest in a Devil’s Playground match at Halloween Havoc thanks to getting help from an unidentified person wearing a Scream costume.

Pat McAfee Wants To Talk

Pat McAfee walked out to the ring with the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch along with Pete Dunne. They showed off footage of their attack on Killer Dain from last week.

McAfee started out by saying that Dunne has been on a tear since coming back. He recalled attacking Kyle O’Reilly two weeks ago with a chair then slamming a door onto the head of Dain. He said that this is the best four-man group in the history of pro wrestling.

McAfee said that his business is worth $150 million, he got text messages from Tom Brady, and he almost died getting to Orlando due to a tropical storm. He called the fans the dumbest community on the internet. He joined commentary for the main event.

Once again, McAfee is a perfect fit to be the manager of this group.

"You don't deserve to watch what you're about to watch." – @PatMcAfeeShow to the Internet Wrestling Community#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wi56e2A4xC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2020

Tag Team Title Match

Breezango got their rematch against NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

This was a wild back and forth match. Lorcan and Burch successfully retained the titles as expected. This was their best match to date.

Another match between these two teams with the titles yet again being on the line. This division needs some help and quickly. As expected and despite the lack of booking, it was a fun match.

We actually saw the title change just two weeks ago when Pat McAfee returned to NXT to help Lorcan & Burch win the NXT Tag Team titles from Breezango. This started a four-person group with the introduction of Pete Dunne, which is a way to feud with The Undisputed Era.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li Doesn’t Happen

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li in a singles match was set up when William Regal agreed to give Li the match after she asked for it last week.

Raquel has been pushed more and more lately after just being an enforcer for Dakota Kai. She had been in a feud with Rhea Ripley that recently ended. On the flip side, Li has been left on the sidelines to the point where she had to demand a match from the NXT General Manager.

It turns out that the match never happened. Instead, Big Boa, Li’s manager, came out to the ring to inform Raquel that there wouldn’t be a match tonight. As a result, Raquel attacked Boa and threw him into the barricade.

After Raquel hit her finisher to Boa, a mystery older man came out and gave a letter to Boa. He marked the hand of Boa then the two of them bowed. That was the segment.