WWE NXT Results (11/25): Ladder Match, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

The November 25, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Candice LeRae def. Ember Moon

Kushida def. Timothy Thatcher

Cameron Grimes def. Jake Atlas

Pete Dunne def. Kyle O’Reilly in Ladder Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae in a singles match took place as it opened the show.

LeRae dominated the majority of the match as expected concerning she’s the heel. Moon fought back once hitting a suplex. Things broke down and they went back and forth. Indie Heartwell got into the ring and Moon hit her finisher to her. This led to LeRae kicking Moon in the head for the win.

Post-match, Toni Storm came out to check on Moon then they were about to hit the ring but Storm turned heel and attacked Moon. Dakota Kai, Raquel, LeRae, and Heartwell beatdown Moon.

WWE had announced last week that LeRae will be one of the captains for the women’s WarGames match at TakeOver while the other team will be captained by Shotzi Blackheart. The two captains will need to find three partners each.

Moon & Toni Storm defeated Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez on NXT last week, but LeRae and Indi Hartwell helped Kai and Gonzalez attack Moon and Storm.

Ladder Match (winner will earn his team WarGames Match advantage)

WarGames

Heading into the show, WWE had announced an unknown Undisputed ERA member vs. an unknown Team McAfee member in a ladder match. The winner of this match gained the advantage for their upcoming WarGames Match.

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) has been announced for the WarGames Match at this TakeOver special on December 6th.

Pete Dunne represented Team McAfee while Kyle O’Reilly repped Undisputed Era. WWE gave these guys about 15 minutes. Dunne sold his left knee throughout the match. Kyle was powerbombed onto a ladder in the corner. They did a suplex spot off the apron through a ladder.

Kyle hit a suplex onto another ladder. They brawled on top of the ladder until Dunne snapped Kyle’s fingers. Kyle knocked Dunne off the ladder and connected with a clothesline. Dunne hit Kyle a few times with a chair then suplexed him onto the barricade. Kyle tipped over the ladder sending Dunne crashing onto a ladder in the corner. A masked man came into the ring and pushed Kyle off the ladder, a nasty bump to the floor. Dunne got the briefcase.

Rhea Ripley Addresses Fans

Rhea Ripley did a promo following losing to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai on last week’s episode of NXT. Post-match, Shirai and Ripley shook hands and hugged.

She noted that fans have been speculating about her future after last week’s loss. She noted that her hugging Io was all about respect. She noted that she’s here to get back the NXT Women’s Title and she won’t stop until she gets it.

This led to Candice LeRae and Storm coming out to the stage where LeRae mocked Rhea for her comments. She noted that Rhea talks a lot, but can’t back it up. Raquel comes out while holding Io, who is laid out.

They walked down to the ring and a brawl broke out. The numbers game got too much for Rhea and she was left in the ring.

Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher

Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher in a singles match took place.

This came after last week’s show that saw Kushida defeat Arturo Ruas and Thatcher defeat August Grey. Thatcher was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa after his win.

This contest actually saw Ciampa take a chair and sit at ringside for it. Kushida and Thatcher did some technical wrestling in the early going. Near the end of the match, they traded various submission holds such as an armbar and ankle lock.

Thatcher was bleeding from the nose. Ciampa got up from his chair and this led to Kushida locking in an arm submission for the win.

The KO Show

There was a KO Show segment with Kevin Owens and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. Aside from this segment, Owens also did commentary as he filled in for Wade Barrett on the show.

This was done to have Ruff talk about winning the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano on NXT two weeks ago. Last week on NXT, a rematch took place but ended in a disqualification when Damien Priest punched Ruff so he would get disqualified and Gargano wouldn’t win the title.

Ruff noted that he signed his WWE deal seven weeks ago. A video package of him winning the title was shown. He said that having the title fall off of him was embarrassing, but winning the title was to prove the doubters wrong. Owens tried to encourage Ruff to continue to go forward but noted that Ruff needs to be loud about winning the title.

Ruff fired up. Owens was confused about Gargano not coming out and then he did. They did some comedy where Gargano didn’t want a chair so he threw it out. Priest came out and cut a promo. William Regal eventually came out to book a three-way match between Gargano, Ruff, and Priest with the North American Title on the line.