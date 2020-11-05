WWE NXT Results (11/4): Ciampa vs. Dream, Blackheart vs. Storm

The November 4, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dakota Kai (w/Raquel Gonzalez) def. Ember Moon

Kushida def. Cameron Grimes

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise ends in no contest

Toni Storm def. Shotzi Blackheart

Tommaso Ciampa def. Velveteen Dream

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream in a singles match was clearly the biggest match announced in advance for this show.

Ciampa has been strongly booked since making his return to NXT TV and turned into a heel. He’s been booked in this feud with Dream as well as Kushida, but it seems to be on one week then forgotten about the next, which is questionable.

Dream’s performance here was fine, but once again, it’s still not the same work rate that he had before the pandemic. As a result, that’s been criticized by fans.

Dream had a cast on his left hand and sold a lot in the early going of this one. In the middle of the match, Dream started to dominate before Ciampa made a comeback and they worked towards the finish. Caimpa went over with his finisher.

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

Ember Moon

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai. in a singles match turned out to be pretty good. Kai has come along so much and turned out to be a very good worker. Moon never lost a step even though she had been out of action for an injury that caused her to underdog surgery.

This was the opener of the show and it was all action right out of the gate. WWE gave them plenty of time, over 20 minutes, to tell their story. Kai worked over the shoulder of Moon until Moon made her comeback. Kai went over in the contest thanks a modified GTS in the corner after inference from Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon and Kai are the future of this division once the likes of Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley are no longer in the spotlight.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm was an important match in the NXT women’s division.

The match was a hard-hitting affair. Near the end of the match, Candice LeRae came on the big screen to tell Blackheart that she left her tank backstage and that she would watch it for her. This led to Strom rolling her up for the win. After the match, LeRae got into a hummer and ran over the tank.

In storyline, Blackheart got to pick her opponent for this week’s NXT after William Regal liked the job she did hosting Halloween Havoc so she picked one of the top names she could face and it makes sense.

Blackheart stated that she wanted a fresh opponent and is a big fan of Storm, who just made her NXT return. She actually has a bit of history with Blackheart as she confronted Shirai. Storm defeated Aliyah on NXT three weeks ago.

On the flipside, Blackheart was involved in the Tables, Ladders & Scares match between NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at Halloween Havoc to even up the odds thanks to interference by a mystery person.

Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes

Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes in a singles match happened.

This came just one week after Grimes dropped a loss to Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match. WWE was hyping in his latest contest that Kushida is looking to extend his recent winning streak.

It was a short match with an impressive performance by Kushida. There was a strange finish as Grimes thought the referee was a zombie and that allowed Kushida to get the pin fall.

A good win for Kushida here, but it appears the comedy will continue with Grimes.