WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Leon Ruff & Damian Priest def. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar & Raul Mendoza).

Cameron Grimes def. August Grey.

Jake Atlas def. Tony Nese.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium ended in an apparent no-contest

Shotzi Blackheart def, Raquel Gonzalez in Ladder Match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Kings Of NXT

Ahead of the show, WWE had hyped The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Pete Dunne) would make a “special appearance” in order to promote their WarGames match against The Undisputed Era.

Earlier in the night, there was a video package for The Undisputed Era where they were dressed in suits and said that they would make their four enemies their b*tch.

In the second hour, a video package for the Kings of NXT was shown. This was the same as UE as the group hyped that they ruled the brand and would take care of the rival group. Pure promotional stuff here, but very well done.

Kings of NXT then came out for a promo. McAfee said that he wants Cole to feel every single time they put them through tables and hit them with various weapons.

Tag Team Action

Damian Priest and Leon Ruff vs. Legado Del Fantasma in a tag team contest kicked off the show after a touching tribute to the late Pat Patterson. Johnny Gargano was on commentary.

This was done to further promote the three-way match at WarGames where Ruff will defend the NXT North American Title against Gargano and Priest. Throughout the match, Gargano continued to mock Ruff as a comedic and not the real champion.

The heels beat down the babyfaces in the early going. After selling for most of the match Priest fought back and got the hot tag to Ruff only to have Priest do all the heavy lifting. Ruff won the match with a splash off the top rope.

An easy win here for Ruff, who continues to be booked as someone who has no business in winning.

More Mind Games

WWE decided to book a quick singles match between Cameron Grimes and August Grey that was short and to the point, which was a dominant win for Grimes.

Things got interesting after the match as Dexter Lumis appeared from out of nowhere and attacked Grimes with a strap. Lumis stood tall in the ring.

This was done to further hype their third match, which will have the gimmicked strap in play at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

This appears to be the blowoff match between the two stars and based not only on my take but the majority of fans online, we’re hoping that’s the case.

Ladder Match

Shotzi Blackheart battled with Raquel Gonzalez in a ladder match with the winner earning the WarGames advantage for their team.

Shotzi tossed a ladder to the floor onto Raquel. They sent each other into the ring post. Shotzi was tossed onto the barricade, but she caught herself and did a dive off of it. Shotzi went for an outside dive, but Raquel caught her and slammed her on the apron.

Raquel was sent into the rope then Shotzi hit a splash into the corner sending Raquel’s face into a ladder. They took a spill to the floor and the two teams checked on their representatives. Raquel tried to climb the ladder, but Io Shirai jumped on her back. Io sent her to the floor. Shotzi managed to climb the ladder to earn the advantage.

This was just like the men’s ladder match last week. WWE has already confirmed that Blackheart’s team features Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and the NXT Women’s Champion. while Candice LeRae’s team has Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, Indie Heartwell, and Dakota Kai. They’ll wrestle inside of the WarGames structure this Sunday night.