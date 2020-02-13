WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (2/12)

4 The Velveteen Dream Starts Feud

The fallout from The Velveteen Dream returning last week started at the top of the show. Right out of the gate, Roderick Strong opened the show by cutting a promo about how he wants an apology from Dream.

This led to Bronson Reed walking out and a singles match was booked. In the end, Strong went over. After the match, Dream appeared on the big screen by cutting a promo about taking something more important to Strong than his career like his family. Dream had a photo of Strong’s wife and son on his leg.

This comes after The Undisputed Era attacked dream last year where they threw Dream off a trailer to write him off of television.

It’s too early to book them on the NXT TakeOver: Portland card but they’ll wrestle on next week’s episode of NXT TV.