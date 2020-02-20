WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (2/19)

The February 19, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a singles match.
WWE NXT Results (2/19)
- NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin def. Lio Rush
- Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza
- BROserweights (Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.
- Keith Lee def. Kona Reeves
- Chelsea Green def. Kayden Carter
- The Velveteen Dream def. Roderick Strong
Here are the 4 takeaways from this week’s show:
4The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong
Two weeks after The Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT TV, the company booked them in a singles match against Roderick Strong on this show.
It was a fun back and forth affair with Dream going over in the contest. It was nice to have Dream back in action after being sidelined with a back injury for months. After the match, The Undisputed Era beatdown Dream.
Clearly, Dream is one of NXT’s top stars and one that many people think can be a big star. Putting him in the ring with such a great talent as Strong gave him a good platform to remind fans of the type of performer that he is.
It will be interesting to see where this feud goes from here. It appears that it will continue but perhaps WWE officials have different plans.