WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (2/19)

4 The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

Two weeks after The Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT TV, the company booked them in a singles match against Roderick Strong on this show.

It was a fun back and forth affair with Dream going over in the contest. It was nice to have Dream back in action after being sidelined with a back injury for months. After the match, The Undisputed Era beatdown Dream.

Clearly, Dream is one of NXT’s top stars and one that many people think can be a big star. Putting him in the ring with such a great talent as Strong gave him a good platform to remind fans of the type of performer that he is.

It will be interesting to see where this feud goes from here. It appears that it will continue but perhaps WWE officials have different plans.