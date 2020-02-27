WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (2/26)

4 Finn Balor Cuts Done It Promo

Finn Balor came out to the ring to discuss his future plans following his win over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Portland.

He talked about how he builds brands and has done it in Mexico and Japan and he holds lots of titles. He said that everybody is trying to get big before WrestleMania season and that people want to get a rub off of him. He brings up names such as Matt Riddle and Gargano.

This led to members of Imperium coming out and cutting a promo about one thing that he hasn’t done is travel to NXT UK. They say that WALTER, who isn’t there, would like to send his regards.

A brawl broke out with Balor being left laying. It appears that WWE is setting up Balor vs. WALTER for the NXT UK Title at TakeOver: Tampa.