WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (2/26)

The February 26, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair in a singles match.
WWE NXT Results (2/26/20)
- Cameron Grimes def. Dominik Dijakovic
- Xia Li def. Mia Yim
- Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Theory
- Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed
- Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair
Here are the 4 takeaways from this week’s show:
4Finn Balor Cuts Done It Promo
Finn Balor came out to the ring to discuss his future plans following his win over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Portland.
He talked about how he builds brands and has done it in Mexico and Japan and he holds lots of titles. He said that everybody is trying to get big before WrestleMania season and that people want to get a rub off of him. He brings up names such as Matt Riddle and Gargano.
This led to members of Imperium coming out and cutting a promo about one thing that he hasn’t done is travel to NXT UK. They say that WALTER, who isn’t there, would like to send his regards.
A brawl broke out with Balor being left laying. It appears that WWE is setting up Balor vs. WALTER for the NXT UK Title at TakeOver: Tampa.