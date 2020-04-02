WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (4/1)

The April 1, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

The show was headlined by a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Title with Keith Lee defending against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic.

WWE NXT Results (4/1)

The Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish

Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas

Dakota Kai def. Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah and Kayden Carter

KUSHIDA def. Joaquin Wilde

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee def. Damian Priest & Dominik Dijakovic

Here are the 4 takeaways from this week’s NXT show: