WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (4/1)

The April 1, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Title with Keith Lee defending against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic.
WWE NXT Results (4/1)
- The Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish
- Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas
- Dakota Kai def. Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah and Kayden Carter
- KUSHIDA def. Joaquin Wilde
- NXT North American Champion Keith Lee def. Damian Priest & Dominik Dijakovic
Here are the 4 takeaways from this week’s NXT show:
4Second Chance Gauntlet Match
WWE held a Second Chance Gauntlet Match in order to determine who will get the final spot for the six-woman Ladder Match.
The Gauntlet featured Aliyah, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purrazzo, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, and Xia Li. As seen in the contest, Kai ended up going over.
Other competitors in the Ladder Match include Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox. The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, which is currently held by Rhea Ripley.
The new #1 contender will earn a future title shot in a match that will take place after WrestleMania 36 due to Ripley defending the title against Charlotte Flair at this show.