WWE NXT Results & 4 Takeaways (4/8)

4 Rinku & Saurav In-Ring Debut

After making their television debut a week ago by attacking Matt Riddle, Rinku and Saurav made their in-ring debut.

They did so when they took on Ever-Rise in a tag team match that served as the second match of the night.

As expected and rightfully so, Rinku and Saurav went over in a dominating performance. They’re the latest tag team in NXT and one to see who will get a big push in NXT.

Malcolm Bivens, who is best for his time in EVOLVE, is the manager of the team made up of two big men. The tag team division in NXT is in need of some new blood as the latest feud had seen Riddle and Pete Dunne go up against The Undisputed Era.

It will be interesting to see if Rinku and Saurav get over with fans in attendance once things get back to normal.