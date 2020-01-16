WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (1/15)

The January 15, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from the Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
The show was headlined by the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title that is held by Rhea Ripley.
WWE NXT Results (1/15/20)
- Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bout
- Grizzled Young Veterans def. Kushida & Alex Shelley – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bout
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze – #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match
- Bianca Belair won the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for the Women’s Title
Here are the 5 takeaways from this week’s show:
5Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne Advance
Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne beat Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in a first-round match of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament as one of the hyped bouts featured on the show.
They were the expected winners in this contest and rightfully so. This is a dynamic team with Riddle and Dunne. Obviously, these two have had their own accomplishments on their own. Also, they are two of the biggest stars in NXT right now.
Thus, with this combination, it’s perfect for this tournament as WWE has brought together these singles stars who wouldn’t be a tag team under any other circumstances. This is what makes the tournament so special.
Although there are several teams who could realistically win the tournament, I think it’s a safe bet that Dunne and Riddle have a real chance at winning. That could be altered due to the possibility of a heel turn.
Dunne has been a babyfaces for quite some time now but his value is being a heel. WWE could turn Dunne should they want to have him feud with Riddle.