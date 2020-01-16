WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (1/15)

5 Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne Advance

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne beat Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in a first-round match of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament as one of the hyped bouts featured on the show.

They were the expected winners in this contest and rightfully so. This is a dynamic team with Riddle and Dunne. Obviously, these two have had their own accomplishments on their own. Also, they are two of the biggest stars in NXT right now.

Thus, with this combination, it’s perfect for this tournament as WWE has brought together these singles stars who wouldn’t be a tag team under any other circumstances. This is what makes the tournament so special.

Although there are several teams who could realistically win the tournament, I think it’s a safe bet that Dunne and Riddle have a real chance at winning. That could be altered due to the possibility of a heel turn.

Dunne has been a babyfaces for quite some time now but his value is being a heel. WWE could turn Dunne should they want to have him feud with Riddle.