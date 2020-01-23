WWE NXT Results & 5 Takeaways (1/22/20)

5 Grizzled Young Veterans Move On

The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson, James Drake) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) battled in a semi-final match of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament.

As seen on the show, Grizzled Young Veterans ended up winning the contest after Imperium distracted O’Reilly and Fish. This was a fine match but for hardcore fans, it was a special moment. It marked yet another crossover match for both brands – NXT and NXT UK.

This comes at a time where WWE is trying to hype up the WWE Worlds Collide show this coming Saturday night in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) will headline this show in an eight-man tag team match.

That’s how this semi-final match felt to most fans online but at the end of the day, it was a fine match that had a point and that’s all you can ask for as a fan.